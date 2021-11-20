‘Watts for Dinner’: It’s time to experience Taco Tuesday at Maria’s

Will Watts

Funny story. We initially planned to go to our next dining destination on Monday. But it turns out Maria’s Restaurant in Bonita Springs is closed on Monday. And now I know why. They’re resting up for Taco Tuesday.

The line was out the door for $1 tacos. You order and pay at the entrance, then you take a number and wait for your food. And these aren’t some tiny street tacos. These are meaty, full-sized, authentic and delicious tacos.

We tried them all: carnitas (roasted pork), al pastor (adobo marinated spit-grilled pork), chorizo (spicy pork sausage), chicken and steak. OMG! So good. Especially the al pastor and carnitas.

We also had gorditas (deep fried masa pockets filled with meat, in our case, the carnitas). Super great!

We also had elotes – classic Mexican street food that features corn on the cob charred on the grill, then slathered in a spicy chili, creama and cotija cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

We also took home some tamales – chicken, pork and cheese and jalapeno. Another winner.

There was a DJ in the bar area, and we hear the restaurant often features live music. A party atmosphere. And the service was top notch.

Maria’s Restaurant is the place to be on a Tuesday night. I have no idea how they can afford to sell $1 tacos, but I’ll be back for more – like every single week. I’ll also come back on a regular night to sample their full menu.

