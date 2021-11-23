The Marco Players Presents ‘The Hallelujah Girls’

Submitted

“The Hallelujah Girls” takes place in an abandoned church-turned-day-spa where a group of friends gather every Friday afternoon for some “Spa-Dee-Dah!”

This funny, heartwarming play, written by playwrights Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones, and Jamie Wooten, promises to deliver lots of humor and zingers by the witty characters. Time is precious and if these women are going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, the time is now. You’ll laugh out loud as these friends rally together to launch their new, improved lives. Let us shout “Hallelujah!”

The cast includes Marilyn Hilbert (Carlene); Rhonda Davis (Nita); Emery Pulse (Mavis); Cheryl Duggan (Crystal); Christi Sadiq (Sugar Lee); Paula Keenan (Bunny); Jay Terzis (Bobby); and Les Williams (Porter). "The characters are sharp-tongued, quick-witted, southern women who have each other’s backs, and can appreciate a fine figure of a man. This cast is nailing it,” says director Paula Keenan.

Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Tina Cedras, a fine artist with a passion for seashell art. Enjoy a preview of Tina’s work at SeaShellArtbyTinac.com

"The Hallelujah Girls" is on stage Dec. 1-19, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

