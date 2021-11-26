‘Watts for Dinner’: Experience Marco Island through Sunset Grille

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Sunset Grille on Marco Island. One of the restaurants best features is the view. Whether you eat inside or out, Marco’s beautiful beach and waterfront is your vista.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the fried cheese curds ($12.99) and the boneless buffalo wings ($12.99). Hello Wisconsin! I love these cheesy little nuggets. Especially dipped in the marinara sauce. I also dipped them in the wing’s blue cheese. Double-cheese amazement!

We got the boneless wings mild. And Sunset Grille did something amazing. Not only did they serve mild wings, but they were still full of flavor. In addition to the aforementioned blue cheese, the wings are also served with celery sticks – if that’s your thing.

I also got a cup of chili ($6.99). Not a lot of restaurants serve chili in Florida. Maybe they think there’s not an appetite for it. But there is. I love it. And the chili here is really good.

For my main entrée, I selected the grilled cheese ($8.99). Why, you ask? Just like the menu said: “for the kid in all of us.” And I also timed it out to arrive with the chili. ‘Nuff said. Pure heaven!

You can get the grilled cheese with white or wheat. And the bread/sandwich is huge. And the amount of cheese was generous, to say the least.

My partner in dine selected the fish and chips (market price, $14.99 this day). You can have grouper or tilapia lightly battered and deep fried. It’s served with fries and a honey mustard sauce.

In this case, the grouper was cooked to perfection. It was perfectly paired with cole slaw and a heaping helping of crispy-battered fries. I highly recommend this dish.

Service was prompt and attentive. The atmosphere is causal and as I said, the view is award worthy. And by the way, every time someone asks online, “where can I get a great Philly cheesecake?” Sunset Grille is always, always mentioned. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

Sunset Grille