‘Watts for Dinner’: Off to the ‘Country’ for Thai and sushi

Our next dining destination is Muji Thai Country & Sushi in Bonita Springs. I’m not sure what the “country” in the name stands for, but this restaurant looks like a cozy little house on the side of Bonita Beach Road. And much of the parking is in a grassy area nearby. So that might have something to do with it. This was my first visit to this establishment and some great, and not-so-great, things happened. Here we go.

I’d like to say that things got off to an appetizing start with the “Lab Kai” from the Thai appetizers menu. It’s minced chicken with scallion, cilantro, lime juice, roasted rice, onions, mint leaves served with crisp lettuce. Unfortunately, it never arrived at our table. And when we saw how big our main dishes were, we no longer wanted more food. So, it was actually a good thing, I suppose.

We did have some “Tom Kha” soup ($6.95). It’s Thai spicy and sour soup in herbs with coconut milk, lemon grass broth, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallion. You also get your choice of meat. I picked chicken. This is one of my favorite soups and Muji’s was no exception. Really great!

For his main entrée, my dining companion also picked a dish from the Thai menu, the “Pad Prik Kang” ($15.95). It’s a sauteed red curry paste mixed with green beans and kaffir leaves. You can pick tofu, vegetables, chicken or pork. He picked the latter.

It was a long wait to get to the entrees, so he was surprised when the green beans seemed a bit undercooked. The rest of the dish, including the sauce, won praise. The dish is served with rice.

I ordered the “Sushi/Sashimi and Shrimp Tempura” ($25.95) featuring shrimp tempura, a California roll, three pieces of sushi, nine pieces of sashimi and your choice of soup or salad.

This is a huge combo and probably meant for two. I did not let that deter me. I focused on the sushi and sashimi first. This is a great combo. High quality fish, a nice presentation and some amazing flavors.

The atmosphere is warm and cozy. There’s indoor and outdoor seating. The staff is friendly and do a great job overall. Give Muji Thai Country & Sushi a try. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

