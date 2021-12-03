‘Watts for Dinner’: Michelbob's – Meat at its best

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Michelbob's Championship Ribs & Steaks, with a restaurant in Naples and a take-away location on Marco Island, the latter of which we visited for this review.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Experience Marco Island through Sunset Grille

We ordered a full rack of ribs ($20.99). Dinners come with your choice of baked potato, potato salad or corn on the cob and cole slaw, baked beans and grilled garlic toast. We also added pork sandwiches ($7.49 each) and a chicken breast combo ($15.99).

This food is simply out of this world. Underneath the smoke and sauces, the secret to Michelbob’s success might just be the meat, which is imported from Denmark.

The pulled pork is some of the best I’ve ever had. The ribs are fall-off-the-bone delicious with or without the sauce and the chicken breast is a tender, boneless delight.

The pulled pork sandwich had a monster pile of meat between two giant toasted slices of bread; and was scary good. Tender, moist and filled with slow-cooked goodness. The sandwiches are so packed, I took off more than half the meat and still had plenty for my sandwich. The next night, I made five tacos with the leftovers.

Bonita Springs:‘Watts for Dinner’: Off to the ‘Country’ for Thai and sushi

As for the sides; the corn is juicy and delicious; the cole slaw is a must-have element when eating this barbecue. We were also supplied with butter and generous servings of both sweet and tangy barbecue sauce.

Serving Southwest Florida for nearly four decades, Michelbob’s is a Trip Adviser Hall of Fame restaurant and sits on nearly every best of foodie list in Southwest Florida. Hearty meat cooked to perfect without a lot of fat weighing it down; and the perfect complimentary sides. You won’t find better takeout anywhere. Happy eating!

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Michelbob's Championship Ribs & Steaks