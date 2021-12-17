‘Watts for Dinner’: Skillets – Southwest Florida staple is growing by leaps and bounds

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Skillets with numerous locations from Naples to Venice Beach. We visited the Lely restaurant for this review.

We arrived for a late breakfast and I started with the potato, bacon, and onion frittata ($12.25). According to the menu, it’s finished with a parmesan crust and served with fresh sliced tomatoes. This dish has lots of bacon mixed in, so no complaints here. There were no tomatoes on my dish, but that’s OK. I don’t like ‘em that much anyway.

My dish comes with a choice of Skillet’s “Signature Potatoes,” grits, or a fruit cup, and toast, a scone, or biscuit. I selected the potatoes and wheat toast. The potatoes were like a cheesy delicious casserole. Really good! Other diners may want to pick a different side, as there are some similarities. As for me, there’s no such thing as too much potatoes and cheese.

My dining companion had the “Two Egg Platter” ($11.25). He added cheese to the eggs and sausage links as his meat of choice. You can also choose from Skillet’s “Signature Potatoes,” grits, or a fruit cup, and toast, a scone, or biscuit. He also added a side of sweet-tasting smokehouse bacon ($5.25).

We also shared some flavored pancakes ($6.50). In this case, cinnamon-crusted. The dish looked like pancakes but tasted more like birthday cakes. And I have zero problem with that. The dish also comes with maple syrup.

We also took home some lunch for later.

I selected the “Tuna Pepper Jack Panini” ($11.50) featuring albacore tuna salad (light on the mayo) with Bermuda onion, pepper jack cheese, and honey mustard on a panini-grilled croissant. I substituted the croissant for bread. Simply amazing!

My partner had the chicken salad croissant ($10.75) with house-made chicken salad, lettuce and tomatoes.

Both meals come with a parmesan potato pancake (yum!), kettle chips, cole slaw, or a fresh fruit cup.

The service is amazing. The atmosphere is country classic. And the cooked-to-perfection food leaves no room to wonder why this Southwest Florida staple is growing by leaps and bounds. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Skillets