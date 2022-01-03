The Marco Players presents ‘Silver Alert’

Submitted

“ ‘Silver Alert’ will appeal to both seniors and the families who care about them,” said Harriette Tax, playwright.

With dedication and love in her voice, Harriette said, “When my friend Bob Logan and I started this play together, I promised him that I would finish it, so here it is, the world premiere!”

The story about a senior woman whose family is worried about her driving and aging. Louise’s sons begin to limit her driving privileges and eventually take away her car keys. In retaliation, she takes her car on a wild journey across the country to Las Vegas.

According to Harriette Tax, Louise (Marie Huyler) and daughter-in-law Lila (Cindy Sepich) are both searching for autonomy; Louise is looking to maintain her independence and Lila is seeking additional independence. “You’ll relate to the characters as they passionately display the basic need that we all share, the need to gain and maintain our independence and autonomy in all stages of our lives,” says Harriette. The cast also includes Theresa Linehan (Margo); Ty Szumigala (Roger); Alex Costello (Bob); Greg Birr (Jerry); and Kelsey Butler (Bellhop/Manicurist/Policewoman).

Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Florie Enders, a fine artist with a passion for learning to work with a variety of art mediums including oil, charcoal and plein air paintings. Enjoy a preview of Florie’s work at SpiderLakeDesigns.weebly.com

“Silver Alert” on stage Jan. 5 through 23 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.