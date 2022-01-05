Bookworm: Tackling date rate – ‘A Reason for Hope’

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“A Reason for Hope”

By Kristin von Kreisler

c. 2022, Kensington

$15.95, $21.95 Canada; 336 pages

Bad things happen to good people. This is something you know, but why you? When the worst can happen, why does it? Were you were born under unlucky stars or with terrible karma? Maybe you’re just some poor, forgotten schlub in the universal scheme of things. Or maybe, as in the new book “A Reason for Hope” by Kristin von Kreisler, there’s something better in store for you.

It had been far too long. That’s what Tessa Jordan’s best friend, Emma, said about Tessa’s love life. It had been years since Tessa’d broken up with her last boyfriend and she wasn’t meeting men at her bookmobile job, so Emma pushed her to do something. That was when Tessa went on the local dating site near her San Juan Island, Washington, home.

That was when Tessa met Nick Payne. She’d seen his face before. Everybody had; Nick was running for City Council and his campaign signs were everywhere. That he would reach out to her on the dating site was flattering, and their first date was fun.

The second was a nightmare. Nick had invited Tessa to his house for a cook-out with his brother but when she got there, the brother had “canceled.” She stayed, but halfway through her second glass of wine, Tessa began to feel weird. The next thing she knew, it was morning, she was woozy and naked, and Nick was leering at her from the other side of the bed.

She didn’t ask for this. Did he rape her? Tessa wasn’t sure but two days later, after Emma talked her into going to the police, they confirmed it.

Every day he went into his office, prosecutor Will Armstrong was glad for Hope. The yellow Lab was trained to comfort victims who needed it in the courtroom; that she was his companion at home was icing on the cake. Hope lived up to her name when she was at “work,” especially when “work” was helping Will to get justice for women who deserved it ...

There are two things you should know about “A Reason for Hope,” and the first one is very important, so heed this now: if you’re a victim of assault or date rape, tread carefully around this book. Author Kristin von Kreisler has included many pages of highly authentic details into her story, and they may send you reeling. Don’t take this lightly.

The other thing to know is that this book is gently respectful about all the above. It’s real, but not bluntly so. It’s soft, but only so you land unhurt at the end. It’s very predictable – you’ll probably have that ending figured out by page 26 – but the predictability feels comfortable. Even the dog seems quite cliched, but readers won’t likely want it any other way.

Despite its uniformity with other books in this genre, “A Reason for Hope” is tightly-crafted, not sloppy, and not too unnecessarily contrived. It’s enjoyable but again, beware. With caveats in place, “A Reason to Hope” ain’t too bad.

Playing with words and ideas

Books by various authors

c. 2021, 2022, various publishers

$16.99 to $25, various page counts

That makes no sense! And yet, there it is: a fact that seems kind of silly but it’s a hundred percent all true. Those kinds of things-to-know are also a hundred percent fun, especially when you’re the smarty-pants who gets to tell them. Trivia, tidbits, word-play, whatever you call it, these great books are calling for the nerd inside everybody ...

How many words do you think there are in the English language? Well more than a million, if you can imagine that, and about a hundred more are added to our vocabulary every year. So, would you believe that the average person uses only about twenty-thousand of them? Yeah, and that’s why you need “Absurd Words” by Tara Lazar (Sourcebooks Kids, $16.99): so, you can start expanding your vocabulary.

When you have something to say but you can’t quite find the right way to say it, “Absurd Words” is the book to read. Its mishmash of entries will take overused cliches out of your sentences so your audience will know you’re not a poltroon. Rejigger your writing! Boggle those who say you don’t speak well. Speak, orate, postulate, the whole shebang! Become an abecedarian in almost no time at all and have fun doing it, with this book. It’s perfect for kids ages 8-and-up, and for adults who love wordplay.

Once you have a humongous vocabulary, you can then know everything worth knowing by reading “An Answer for Everything” by Rob Orchard, Christian Tate, and Marcus Webb (Bloomsbury, $25.00).

Where, for instance, has James Bond been in the world? How many chickens are there? And what’s so great about Meryl Streep, anyhow? These, and other burning questions are yours for the knowing with this book. Is it possible to find another planet exactly like ours? How many people (give or take) have been to space? Is it ever too late to do something awesome?

Is it ever too late to know that?

This book is one of those you want to leave in that place where you always seem to have time to spare, because every page is browse-able. Just dip in here, tuck in over there, and read any one of the page-or-two entries. Not interested in a subject. Then flip the pages or check the index or pop around and look for a new and fascinating interest.

And before you think it’s all play, get this: at first glance, the articles inside “An Answer for Everything” might seem fluffy or frivolous, but a second look will show you that more than just a few consist of serious information. There’s learning going on here but for sure, whatever you read in this book is fun stuff to know for anyone ages 10 to adult.

If these books reading don’t quite fit your criteria for light reading, be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for help. They’re superheroes at this kind of thing; they’ll know exactly what you want to read next and asking them for help, well, it just makes sense.

