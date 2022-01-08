‘Watts for Dinner’: Want to go big? Go Maguro

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Maguro Sushi & Steak House in North Naples.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the Mexican roll ($9.95). It features shrimp tempura, avocado, and cream cheese. Eight pieces in this beautiful and tasty roll. You won’t be disappointed.

I also picked a sushi entrée, the “Sushi and Sashimi Set” ($39.95). It comes with six pieces of sushi and 10 pieces of sashimi, a tuna roll and a California roll. In other words, it’s huge! It also comes with miso soup and a house salad.

The sashimi is iced. The platter is a thing of beauty. All the fish was fresh. And it was everything I could do to finish it. Just so much food.

The white tuna sashimi was my favorite, followed by the salmon. I also enjoyed the house salad and soup. It was a nice change not having to pick one or the other.

My partner in dine picked the “King of the Sea” ($32.95). It features grilled shrimp, scallops and lobster with yum yum sauce. It’s served with miso soup, a house salad and white rice.

The shrimp was the highlight of this dish. The lobster and the scallops lacked some flavor, perhaps due to the fact that the yum yum sauce was nowhere to be found.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only problem this visit. We also had long waiting periods between courses. It was a busy night, to be fair. And who knows how many people the business may have been down. As good help is getting harder to find.

The atmosphere is festive. There’s a full bar and plenty of seating. Happy eating!

