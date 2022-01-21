‘Watts for Dinner’: Soak up tropical vibes and flavors at Island Gypsy

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is the ever-so-popular Island Gypsy Cafe Café on Isles of Capri. How popular, you ask? Well, it was 4 p.m. on a Monday when we arrived. It was well past lunch and a while before dinner. Even happy hour was a good 60 minutes away. Yet, we were put on a list and told it was a 20-30 minute wait. I know it’s season, but wow!

Fortunately, after less than 15 minutes we were seated. All seats are outdoors, and you can see the water from most.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the coconut shrimp ($13). Six hearty coconut encrusted shrimp served with a Thai dipping sauce. Delish! The sauce is perfect with this dish, a mix of salty and sweet. And the shrimp are cooked to perfection.

For my main dish, I selected the lobster and shrimp mac and cheese ($25). I also had a side Caesar ($2.50). I was pleasantly surprised by this dish. Many places only served baked mac and cheese. This was much more like the pot mac and cheese you grew up with, with the added benefit of lobster and shrimp. And Island Gypsy was generous with the seafood. Another plus. And bacon! Overall, I enjoyed this dish immensely.

My partner in dine picked the macadamia nut mahi mahi ($30). It comes with roasted asparagus and rice. He also selected a house salad featuring a key lime vinaigrette.

While the salad dressing didn’t fully embrace the key lime flavor, it was still a winner, and unique. The mahi mahi fillet was huge and beautiful. The macadamia nut flavor is also lost, and the breading didn’t not scream panko, as advertised. But it was still delicious.

After all that, we were too full for dessert. But the carrot cake is as legendary as it is huge, so we took home some for later. Each slice is about twice the size of a normal cake. Don’t pass this dessert by. You won’t regret it. I highly recommend this dessert.

Island Gypsy Cafe offers a true island atmosphere. And its nestled in a beautiful community that doesn’t feel over developed. The restaurant offers a friendly and efficient service. And it’s a great place to go near sunset. Happy eating!

