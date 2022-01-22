‘Watts for Dinner’: Authentic Guatemalan cuisine at Mayan Café

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Mayan Café on Terry Street in Bonita Springs. This was my first time eating Guatemalan food, and I was very excited.

Things got off to an appetizing start with three selections from their starters menu.

First up the Guatemalan enchiladas ($3.95 each). These are not like Mexican enchiladas, with a soft tortilla and covered in sauce. This more resembles a tostada (fried/crisp tortilla) with queso, lettuce, diced tomatoes, radishes and a nice something extra, beets!

You can add black beans, guacamole or diced chicken. We picked the latter. Perfectly seasoned chunks of chicken. Yum! Don’t let the name fool you. This dish is amazing!

Next up, the dobladas ($3.95 each). You get fresh corn tortillas, black beans, sautéed onions and tomato sauce. You can add beef steak, a fried chicken drumstick or rosemary chicken. We picked the latter.

This was a seasoned flatted fillet sandwiched between tortillas. Delicious!

Our third and final appetizer was the gorditas ($3.25 each). This is a fried corn pocket, filled with onions, cilantro and radish. You can add beans and cheese, beef, chorizo with eggs, al pastor or chicharron (pork belly/rinds).

We got a chicken for me and a chicharron for my dining companion. Another winner.

We were also served tortilla chips (very much like the Mexican variety) and a unique and tasty salsa. It was very thin, but amazing!

For my main dish, I had the pepian de pollo ($10.95). Pepian has a thick, deep-red sauce made of tomatoes, chilis and garlic. If you’ve had the Mexican variety, this is very similar. It comes with a dark meat chicken on the bone and a side of rice. This is a huge portion. So good! I highly recommend this dish.

My partner in dine had the Guatemalan carne adobada ($18.95). It’s a marinated, pan-seared pork chop served with rice, refried beans and a beet salad. The pork chop is huge and earned high marks.

If you’re looking for authentic Guatemalan cuisine, give Mayan Café a try. The service is top notch and the surroundings are rustic. Happy eating!

