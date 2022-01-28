‘Watts for Dinner’: For Napoli, the crust is a must!

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Napoli On The Bay with six locations in Southwest Florida. For the purpose of this review, the food came from the takeout location on Marco Island.

We took home two large (16”) pizzas (eight slices), the “Napoli Supreme Pizza” ($23.99, featuring pepperoni, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sausage) and the “Buffalo Chicken Pizza” ($22.99).

Both pizzas feature a wonderfully thin and crispy crust. Just the best! The buffalo featured lots of white-meat chicken and a thick layer of cheese; but it could have used more buffalo sauce. I get that we don’t want it too spicy for those with sensitive tastes. Perhaps add a side of sauce? The supreme had lots of toppings, but the sausage is so fine, it almost disappears into the dish. But that’s just a minor issue.

We also got the meat lasagna ($15.99). It doesn’t look much like lasagna and I didn’t find any ricotta, but the meat was super flavorful. While it may not be the perfect lasagna, it is a perfectly great dish.

We also got a side of meatballs ($8.99, three total). It came with an abundance of sauce and a layer of cheese. Amazing taste! I’ll be having those again.

For dessert, tiramisu ($6.99, single serving size). For a small dessert in a plastic container, it had some big flavor. And you don’t feel to guilty afterward.

In addition to pizza and pasta, Napoli On The Bay Pizzeria offers cold and hot subs. On the hot side is veal, eggplant parmigiana, chicken, meatball and sausage. Cold subs include the ham, turkey breast, prosciutto or the ‘Italian Special’ – capicola, salami, provolone and pepperoni. Sandwiches feature Boar’s Head meats, a personal fav.

Napoli also has an assortment of calzones and Stromboli and hot plates like lasagna, spaghetti, ziti with veal, chicken, eggplant or sausage. You can build just about any dish from their ingredients.

Our last visit to Napoli was July 2019.

There’s also an assortment of salads (Caesar, house, caprese, Greek or antipasto) and some tempting appetizers, like pepperoni sticks, wings or garlic bread. Soups are also made daily.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Napoli On The Bay