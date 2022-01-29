‘Watts for Dinner’: A Mexican-infused feast at Tacos & Tequila Cantina

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Tacos & Tequila Cantina with three locations in Southwest Florida. For the purpose of this review, we dined at the North Naples location.

Things got off to an appetizing start with complimentary chips and salsa. These are some of the best tortilla chips you’ll find in Southwest Florida. Light, thin and salty. At first glance, the salsa may just seem average. These two things that raise it above. It’s not super-hot – which I’m convinced is a ploy for restaurants to sell more drinks. Also, it has this amazing roasted flavor. Amazing!

We also ordered the “Queso Fundido” ($9.50) featuring Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onions and grilled flour tortillas.

This dish is served in a small skillet and prying the cheese away will become your next delicious obsession. This is the perfect blend of flavors. But if you’re expecting a soupy cheese that you can dip chips in, this dish is not for you. It’s more the texture of a pizza.

We also ordered some quesadillas to share ($14, prices vary depending on your selections). It comes with flour tortillas, roasted chiles, onions, Oaxaca cheese, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, guacamole and fire roasted veggies. You can pick from pulled chicken, carne asada, Tequila lime shrimp or carnitas. We picked the latter.

For my main dish, I selected the enchiladas ($14, prices vary depending on your selections). The protein is wrapped in two corn tortillas covered in cheddar jack. You can choose red pasilla chile sauce or green tomatillo sauce and your choice of filling: Oaxaca cheese, fire roasted veggies, seasoned ground beef, pulled chicken, carnitas, carne asada or tequila lime shrimp.

I picked the slow-roasted pork goodness that is carnitas with the tomatillo sauce. You also get refried beans and rice. My only mistake: I wanted to hold the melted cheese in favor of cotija cheese. Still delish!

My partner in dine selected food from the “Traditional Tacos” menu ($4 each). By now you know the meat selections. He went with al pastor and carnitas. The tacos are served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime, radish and cotija cheese. You also get red and green salsa. While a little dry, these are still some of the best tacos in town.

We ended the feast with a traditional flan for dessert. Very satisfying.

At Tacos & Tequila Cantina, you’ll find great service, a festive atmosphere and amazing food. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

Tacos & Tequila Cantina