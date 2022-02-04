‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden consistently delights

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Su’s Garden, one of only two Chinese restaurants on Marco Island.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the lettuce wraps ($9.50), featuring shitake mushrooms, chestnuts, bamboo shoots and crispy rice noodles. You can have ground chicken or vegetarian. And you get lettuce to put it in.

We got the ground chicken which was seasoned to perfection. The lettuce was fresh and thick. It came with a warm soy sauce you can add. I highly recommend this dish. So good!

For my main entrée I selected one of the complete dinners for $19.50 per person. You can pick one of five soups – egg drop, roast pork wontons, chicken and rice, hot and sour or wonton and egg drop. You can also pick an appetizer – an egg roll, rumaki, fried wonton, fried chicken wing or krab Rangoon.

There’s a multitude of dinner options, from lo mein to fried rice, and you can pick roast pork, chicken or shrimp with nearly all of them or go vegetarian.

And finally, what makes the dinner complete is dessert. You can have pineapple chunks, lychees, almond cookie or ice cream.

I started with the wonton soup. Not only is there pork in the wonton, but also in the broth. It is a cup, yet it was packed with two wontons. Delish!

For my main dish, I had the fried rice with shrimp. This dish is huge! Gigantic! And after the lettuce wraps and soup, I could only eat a little of this amazing dish. But I didn’t waste one kernel of rice. I took it home for the following night (and it was still awesome, with tons of shrimp).

My partner in dine picked from the a-la-carte menu, picking the crispy chicken with almonds ($14.50). It features loads of breaded chicken pieces in a delicious sauce, tons of veggies, sliced almonds and your choice of steamed or fried rice. This dish had an incredible taste. It was huge and served as two meals.

Oh, I almost forgot. For dessert I had the lychees. This dish is not huge. But after all the rest, you’re relived.

I’ve dined at Su’s many times. The service is always great. The atmosphere is generally very peaceful and relaxing. And the food is always bountiful. If you have a hankering for Chinese, you’ll never regret visiting Su’s Garden. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Su’s Garden Chinese Restaurant