Everglades Seafood Festival this weekend

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Florida Stone Crabbers Association presents the 52nd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival located in Everglades City, starting this Friday and running through Sunday.

Organizers say thousands of people from all over the state flock to this small town each year to enjoy local seafood, crafts, and entertainment.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy locally caught gulf seafood, browse a variety of creative work from local artists, and enjoy rides and games. All vendors are local, and the food is gulf seafood only. The Seafood Festival offers activities for the entire family including fireworks and a carnival of exhilarating rides and games.

Entertainment includes headliners such as Ryan Bingham and Hank Williams IV, Whey Jennings and Ira Dean. The festival will also feature local artists such as Charlie Pace, Raiford Starke, Gator Nate, and Them Hamilton Boys. See the full entertainment schedule at evergladesseafoodfest.com.

Everglades Seafood Festival hours are from 4 until 10 p.m., Friday Feb. 11, 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday and 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday.

This year, the Florida Stone Crabbers Association is proud to host the 2022 Everglades Seafood Festival. The FLSCA is a non-profit organization founded May 2020 to help unite stone crab fishermen and advocate for their best interests. Everglades City is a major producer of stone crab and it is the festival’s mission to support our local fishermen and the local communities that keep these hard-working men and women in business.

For more information about the 2022 Everglades Seafood Festival visit evergladesseafoodfestival.org.