‘Watts for Dinner’: Tony’s offers a New York slice and so much more

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Tony's N.Y. Pizza (aka Tony’s Pizzeria). This was our very first visit to the newly opened pizzeria that makes the bold claim of offering “authentic New York pizza.”

With the slogan “a slice of NY in Marco Island,” the restaurant offers pizzas with clever names like “The Brooklyn Meat,” “The Staten Island,” “The Manhattan Deluxe,” “The Bronx,” “The Queens White,” “The Madison Square Garden,” “The 5th Ave. Mushroom,” “The Broadway Chicken,” “The Park Ave.,” “Margherita,” “The Grand Central Eggplant,” “The Greenwich Hawaiian” and “The Buffalo Bill.”

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden consistently delights

The cozy eatery also offers tempting appetizers, classic Italian subs and traditional Italian dinners.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Meatballs & Ricotta” ($9.95). It features two meatballs served with our homemade sauce and topped with ricotta cheese.

This amazing dish features three huge meatballs, lots of ricotta, a delish sauce and fresh mozzarella, along with toasted Italian bread.

We also shared the “Athens Salad” ($9.95). It features feta, black and green olives, onions, tomato, cucumber, and banana peppers, served over lettuce and with an herb vinaigrette. This salad is huge and there’s plenty for two. Lots of feta and a tangy sauce.

And we couldn’t leave this place without a large pie. We decided to go with the “create a pie” where you can pick from mushrooms, peppers, onions, pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, pineapple, bacon, anchovies, garlic, spinach, tomato, extra cheese, chicken and eggplant.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: A Mexican-infused feast at Tacos & Tequila Cantina

Part of Tony’s magic comes from the hand-tossed crust cooked on a stone deck. And yes, it does have a strong New York quality about it. Kudos!

For our toppings, we selected garlic, mushrooms, sausage and ricotta. And they made it just like we asked, without question. I really enjoyed this pie, and you will too. I highly recommend it. I will be back, and soon.

We also sampled a couple of Italian dinners. I had the lasagna ($15.95). It comes stacked with ricotta, mozzarella and Romano cheeses served with meatball, a whole sausage and features a house-made tomato sauce. So meaty! So good!

My dining companion selected the chicken parmesan ($15.95). The fillet is coated with breadcrumbs, sautéed, and topped with a marinara sauce, Romano and mozzarella cheese. You can pick spaghetti or penne for your pasta. This dish earned high marks.

We also had tiramisu. Hands down, one of the best I’ve ever had. Thick, creamy and delicious.

The restaurant features a giant New York-themed mural, red and white checkered table clothes and, get this, a variety of pizzas you can buy by the slice! OMG! It’s about time!

You’ll also find smiling faces and great service. Tony's N.Y. Pizza is a welcome addition to Marco Island. Give ‘em a try today! You won’t regret it. Happy eating!

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Tony's N.Y. Pizza