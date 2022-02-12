‘Watts for Dinner’:  Ziggy’s zags in all the right places

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner in Naples. This is a unique restaurant that I can best describe as an upscale diner that serves adult beverages. And I like everything about that last sentence.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Crispy Meatballs” ($16) featuring a Mortadella, lime créma. What a great spin on a dish we’ve seen a thousand other ways. The meatballs were crisp, and the taste conveyed quality meat. The créma paired surprisingly perfectly. Our compliments to the chef. I highly recommend this dish.

Next, I selected the “Mexican Street Corn” salad ($16). It features arugula, frisée, baby heirloom tomato, poblanos, cotija cheese and a ginger lemon vinaigrette. I’m a big fan of Mexican street corn and I commend the creativity of turning this into a huge salad. And while it was very good, I wished there were more poblano bits in the salad. And instead of a vinaigrette, might I suggest the lime créma that you serve with the meatballs.

My dining companion had the kale salad ($16), featuring kale, spinach, dried currants, Honey Crisp apples, goat cheese, red onion and a honey lemon Dijon dressing. This salad is also huge, healthy and tasty. As good to the mouth as it is to the eyes.

For my entrée, I picked the “Smash Burger” ($15). It’s topped with American cheese, griddled onions, lettuce, tomato, a “special sauce” and served with fries or slaw. They really need a better name for that “special sauce.” Otherwise, this is a great burger. Not too thick and not too thin. But if you do want more, it comes as a double or a triple. The fries are nice and thin, served hot and salted to perfection. This burger hits the spot.

My partner in dine picked the “Whiskey Braised Pork Shank” ($26), which is served with roasted brussels sprouts. He added a side of mashed potatoes ($8). The shank is gigantic. And so are their sides. This dish had a very distinct look and flavor. Spiced just right. Another winner.

For dessert, the “Biscuit Strawberry Shortcake” ($10). And yes, it was as good as it sounds. The biscuit had a homemade quality about it. The strawberries and sauce were super flavorful, and the cream was heavy. Top notch. I highly recommend the dessert as well. Don’t pass it up.

Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner is unlike a diner in several ways. The servers are super friendly and nice. And you won’t be rushed out. I heard several tables being encouraged to take their time. That’s refreshing! But if you are in a hurry, you might want to save this place for another day, as that policy applies to everyone. Happy eating!

