Coming Monday: ‘10,000 Songs Over the Everglades’

J.Robert Houghtaling

Special to the Eagle

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month.

J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” is celebrating five years of new songs and stories this coming March 7. The event opens at 6 p.m.

“This month, we’re featuring songs of the Everglades and the Fakahatchee,” said J.Robert.

Thanks to the support of the Collier County Parks and Recreation, 10,000 Songs Show is home at the Margood Park Outdoor Theater, located 321 Pear Street in Goodland.

“It was an empty stage waiting for a special show and a special crowd!”

Performers for this March 7 show of the 2022 season include:

Mark Wesley: Everglades City song writer shares authentic stories and songs of Florida pioneer folks.

Raiford Starke: Son of the Everglades, “Human Jukebox.”

Captain Jac – Trop rock master

Marie Nofsinger – Outlaw songster

Surprise artists – Chef Bob, Earth to Nerth and Peter Tracy

Margood Harbor Park Outdoor Theater, in beautiful Downtown Goodland, with its pavilions and playgrounds wrapped around a charming harbor is a perfect backdrop for this live music, and local flavor event.

If you go

J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs Over the Everglades”