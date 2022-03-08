March brings laughter, song to Marco stages

Will Watts

Correspondent

A new comedy and a community favorite highlight stage productions this month from the Marco Players and The Island Players.

If you’re in need of a laugh, check out the Marco Players “America’s Sexiest Couple.” And if you need more music in your life, then the Island Players “Singin’ Broadway” is for you.

More:3 To Do: Shell show, photography exhibit, more

Marco Players present ‘America’s Sexiest Couple’

This production is a romantic comedy about two actors who were “America’s Sexiest Couple” on a popular sitcom who reunite for the first time in 25 years.

Although they face a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings, resentments, and regrets — the story presents as both charming and funny.

The play is written by Ken Levine, an Emmy winning writer, director and producer, with a career that has spanned over 30 years and includes “MASH,” “Cheers,” “Frasier” and other sitcoms.

The cast includes Matt Flynn (Craig McAllister); Sharon Isern (Susan White); and Ruben Bedoya (Bellhop).

“They were America’s sexiest couple in the ‘90s, but do they still have it? Come and watch them try to get their title back in this hilarious fast-paced battle of passion,” said director Annie Rosemond.

Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Giampaolo Curreri, a painter with a passion for colorful acrylics on canvas.

“America’s Sexiest Couple” is on stage March 16 through April 3, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday & Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Goodland welcomes all, Mary Poppins, more

Island Players return with ‘Singin' Broadway’

Some of Southwest Florida's most talented singers are back with a whole new show and some new talent. They will be performing on March 17 through March 20 at Marco Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall.

The 6th Annual “Singin' Broadway” is a special concert event featuring all new songs from Broadway musicals including “Cabaret,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Frozen,” “Jersey Boys,” “Hamilton” and more.

Returning cast members include Jared Wagner, Edie Sawtelle-Pagoni, Jean Rowles, Lola Green, Carolyn and Glen Davis, Joe Verga, Michael Bombyk and David Cortiza. New cast members

include Brandon Swope, Erika Amor, Bianca Alves and Morgan Broxson. On the piano is Lucille Gaita.

“Singin' Broadway” will be performed at 875 W. Elkcam Circle, at 7:30 p.m., March 17-19 with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 20.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at islandtheatercompany.com, in person at the Presbyterian Church office Monday through Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or at the door prior to the show on a first come first serve basis.

For more information, islandtheatercompany.com.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Nacho Mama’s, Marco’s home for Tex Mex