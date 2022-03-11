‘Watts for Dinner’: Stonewalls – A double winner chicken dinner

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Stonewalls on Marco Island. Their motto is “fine food fast” and they live up to it.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. We arrived for an early evening lunch. We started with the pulled pork flatbread ($12). It features barbecue pork, a blend of cheese, bacon crumbles and fresh herbs. Lots of tasty pork on this one. The sauce is sweet and delicious and the crust is crunchy and chewy with just the right amount of cheese.

For my main dish, I selected the Philly cheesesteak ($13) and the soup of the day – crème of potato – as my side (an extra $2). The beef sirloin steak was piled high and topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese, and served on a sub roll. The bread is no afterthought on this one. So fresh, soft and deli-like in its chewy-ness. I liked this sandwich a lot.

A cup of crème of potato was a really nice pairing. With little bits of bacon and topped with shredded cheese, this small dish makes a big impression.

My dining companion had the “Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich” ($13) and a cup of chicken noodle (an extra $2). This giant chicken breast fillet was golden brown and beautiful, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and honey mustard. It was a work of art and earned high marks from both of us. I highly recommend this mega sandwich. And the chicken noodle, with its unique flat pasta, was also a double winner chicken dinner.

Our previous visit to Stonewalls was just over a year ago when we sampled the breakfast menu. I picked the Greek omelet ($10), featuring spinach, tomato and feta cheese. It comes with seasoned potatoes and your choice of bread. This omelet is stuffed with ingredients. The spinach tasted fresh and not canned or frozen. The feta was amazing and plentiful.

My dining companion had the egg and cheese sandwich ($8) which comes on your choice of bread (he picked the everything bagel), American cheese and seasoned potatoes. He was very satisfied with the sandwich and its layers of eggs. He would have preferred a little more cheese.

The star on both of our breakfast plates were the seasoned potatoes. At first glance, you might think these are traditional skillet fried potatoes. But they were so soft and moist. And the seasoning was so good with a spicy edge. I suspect these potatoes may have been boiled, then seasoned and baked. Whatever Stonewalls does, it’s brilliant. I couldn’t get enough. You must try these taters!

We also shared the fruit French toast ($10) featuring three slices of Texas toast topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and powdered sugar and syrup. This was an interesting take on the dish, trading the heaviness of a traditional French toast with a lighter side.

The prices are very reasonable, especially by Marco Island standards. And the surroundings, with both indoor and outdoor dining, is clean, functional, comfortable and well-maintained; especially for fast casual.

You order at the counter. A variety of self-serve soft beverages is available, with free refills; and you seat yourself. The server brings your food right to the table with a smile. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

