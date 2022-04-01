‘Watts for Dinner’: Mango's offers Great food and relaxing waterside dining

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Mango’s Dockside Bistro, located in the Esplanade Shoppes at Marco Island.

It was a cool, breezy day to enjoy a late-afternoon lunch waterside. Even though the clock was creeping closer to 4 p.m., which is usually the perfect time to eat between the late lunchers and the early dinner diners, it was fairly packed on this Monday – I wouldn’t even attempt to come here on a Saturday or Sunday (just saying).

Things got off to an appetizing start with the soup du Jour ($6 cup, $9 bowl). Today it was split pea. Yum! Split pea is one of my favorites. And this one did not disappoint.

For my main dish, I selected the club sandwich ($14). It features honey ham, roast turkey and applewood smoked bacon, along with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. You can have it on white, rye or multigrain toast. I picked the latter.

I opted to skip the ham and ask for extra turkey instead. You get two sides and can pick from fries or black beans with rice, coleslaw, or fruit. I selected the fries (sweet potato for a $1 up charge) and the slaw.

The fries were sweet and delicious with a hint of cinnamon. The slaw was tasty with bits of the restaurant’s namesake (Mangoes) mixed in. The turkey was piled high with fresh veggies and just the right amount of mayo! A perfect lunch! I highly recommend this dish.

My dining companion opted for the honey sesame chicken salad ($16). It features crispy fried chicken tenders, drizzled om honey. You also get caramelized pecans, Mandarin orange bites, strawberries, mango, and crispy wontons on a bed of mixed greens with a sweet onion dressing. He raved about this salad, which is as beautiful as it is delicious, saying the dressing and the honey made a fantastic combination, "tropical and sweet." I can also highly recommend this dish.

My previous visit to Mangoes was January 2021. Some highlights from that visit included the bacon-wrapped shrimp jalapeños, the Mongolian pork ribs, the veggie, and the spinach basil pesto linguine.

The ribs, baby back ribs with a hoisin sauce (which is a thick and fragrant sauce – think syrupy soy – with ginger and garlic) and the shrimp, six fresh jalapeños with a large shrimp, cream cheese and wrapped in apple-wood bacon, were appetizers. An amazing start to any meal.

For the spinach basil pesto linguine, you can top it with chicken, mahi mahi or shrimp. Yum!

We were also in a dessert mood for that visit, picking Mango’s signature strawberry “not-so-shortcake.” This dessert is big enough to share, featuring a delicious sponge cake, a syrupy strawberry compote and heavy whip cream. A must try!

Back to present day. The service was friendly and efficient. The surroundings and atmosphere are incredible (so thankful we can eat out again). Even though I was working, this lunch felt like I was on vacation. So, relax and enjoy some great food, waterside, at one of the island’s best locations.

