‘Watts for Dinner’: Deep Lagoon reinvents crab rangoon and does the ahi poke

Our next dining destination is Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House in the Esplanade on Marco Island.

We dined outside with a water view on a nice cool spring day with a moderate breeze.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the crab rangoon ($13). The dish features handmade fried dumplings stuffed with fresh blue crab, cream cheese and green onions and topped with a spicy mayo and served with a side of sweet chili dipping sauce.

It sounds like a lot of different flavors. And it is. But it works. Even with the dipping sauce. It’s a sharable serving size and you won’t be disappointed. This is so not the same dish you get at a Chinese restaurant.

My dining companion picked the ahi poke ($18) for his main dish, featuring tuna tossed in teriyaki sauce with sesame seed and avocado, topped with some spicy mayo, and served in little bowls similar in style and texture to the appetizer. It was a beautiful plate and earned high praise.

A note about the ahi poke. While doing my research for the article, I could not find it on the Deep Lagoon menu. Therefore, I cannot guarantee it wasn’t a limited item or special. As such, I also solely depended on my notes, photos and memory to write the article.

For my main entrée, I selected the “Seafood Fra Diavolo” ($24). It features sauteed shrimp and scallops (you can get chicken instead for $18) tossed in a tangy sauce (which looked and tasted a lot like the spicy mayo, only thinner) and served over linguini and garnished with red pepper flakes.

I know it sounds like I’m making fun. But I liked this dish a lot. It had lots of seafood and the tails had been removed from the shrimp. All good things.

This was my second visit to this restaurant and my first-time dining there. My first visit was in October 2020 when many of us were social distancing. So, I was doing “to go” orders.

During that visit I sampled the grouper fingers and the conch fritters. Yummy! I also had the shrimp risotto, featuring sautéed Gulf shrimp served over creamy asiago and asparagus risotto. The dish looked like a big singular gelled clump of components, but I can’t argue with the taste.

My dining companion had the tropical seafood salad featuring sautéed shrimp and scallops over baby greens, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, cucumbers and craisins. A work of art. He also had the tropical mahi; blackened fresh mahi, topped with a homemade mango salsa and served over mashed sweet potatoes and fried plantains. A beautiful and tasty dish. And I give it an A for originality.

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House is a beautiful spot to dine. Our server was prompt and friendly. And the prices are competitive. Sit back, relax and order a “Flo-rita” ($10). Happy eating (and drinking)!

