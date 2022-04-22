‘10,000 Songs’ of Seminoles and swimming holes

Will Watts

Correspondent

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month.

J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” is celebrating five years of new songs and stories, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., May 2.

“This month, we’re featuring songs of Seminoles and swimming holes,” said J. Robert.

With the support of the Collier County Parks and Recreation, the show is staged at Margood Park’s outdoor theater, 321 Pear Street.

“It was an empty stage waiting for a special show and a special crowd,” said J.Robert.

Performers for the May show include Rita Youngman, Seminole songwriter; Captn Jac, a “Trop Rock” master; Chef Bob, TR Kerth, Jack Shealy, Outlaw Songster Marie Nofsinger and Florida Fiddler J.Robert.

If you go

J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs Show”