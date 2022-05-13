‘Watts for Dinner:’ From noodles to fried chicken, Tokyo Thai Sushi delivers

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Tokyo Thai Sushi in Naples Towne Center, East Naples, where they’re renovating the former Lucky’s Market into a Publix; more on that later.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Tom Kha Soup” ($5.95 to $7.95) featuring mushrooms, scallions, lime juice, coconut milk and a spicy lemongrass broth. You can pick your protein (chicken for me) and you level of spicy (from mild, medium, or hot).

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Crunchy, cheesy SpeakEasy

This is one of my favorite Thai soups. It really opens the sinuses and tastes like one of my other favorites, red curry. Consider it the creamy version of “Tom Yum” soup. The broth base is the same, but “Tom Kha” has chili paste and a splash of coconut milk. I love it! If it weren’t for this soup, I’d be ordering red curry every time I visit a Thai restaurant and would never get to try anything new. That’s how much I love the flavor.

Speaking of trying something new, for my main entrée I ordered the “Yaki Soba” ($17.95 to $19.95). It’s sauteed, mixed vegetables and wheat flour noodle with “special sauce” and topped with seaweed and pickled ginger. You can get it with beef, pork, steamed or fried tofu, shrimp, mixed vegetables or chicken. I picked the latter. You can also pick your spicy level with this dish.

The vegetables are piled high and cooked to perfection. The noodles provide a tasty base and that’s were much of the sauce comes into play. I imagine most folks mix it up, but I had so much fun eating the veggies, the noodles were kind of an afterthought. And for me, that almost never happens. I filled up so much on the top, I didn’t even finish the noodles. Call the Guinness Book of World Records.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Z’s Music Kitchen hits the right notes

My dining companion only agreed to tag along because this restaurant serves one of his favorite dishes, “Chicken Katsu” ($17). It’s a huge serving of panko-breaded fried chicken breast, steamed broccoli, and carrots. You can pick white or brown rice and it comes with your choice of miso soup (a cup) or green salad. You get two sauces for dipping, a spicy and creamy sauce, and a thick soy-based sauce. Both are amazing. Forget KFC and Popeyes, Tokyo Thai Sushi is the fried chicken expert.

The green salad comes with your choice of a ginger or miso dressing and is the perfect complement to this dish.

In addition to Thai and Japanese cuisine, Tokyo Thai offers traditional sushi, with a plethora of fish to choose from. While I didn’t have any this visit, let me tell you, it’s pure artistry.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: From ‘Cast-Iron Carnitas’ to unique tamales, Zaza satisfies

The service is also top notch. It’s a very friendly staff and they check on you often. They also ask all the right questions and strive to make sure you will order something you enjoy. And due to the construction in the mall, now is the perfect time to support this local business. As I mentioned at the top, Publix is renovating a store there. And this new store will be the first in our area that will offer a Pours café which will offer beers, wine, coffee, smoothies and more. Happy eating and happy shopping!

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Tokyo Thai Sushi