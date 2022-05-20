‘Watts for Dinner:’ Tropical Smoothie Café – A healthier on the go alternative

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is also a delicious diversion from our typical stops, the Tropical Smoothie Café located on Marco Island.

Feeling low energy or vitamin deficient? Start with a smoothie. I selected the “Acai Berry Boost” ($6.99, 470 calories). It’s a blend of acai, pomegranate, banana, blueberries and strawberries. Oh, and it’s delicious.

My dining companion opted for the “Mango Magic” ($6.49, 400 calories). It’s a refreshing blend of mango, pineapple and non-fat yogurt. Positive reviews all around.

Before I tell you all the other amazing things we ate, let me first say, it was over two meals. I mean, we’re both healthy eaters, but I need to keep a little dignity.

First up, we shared a three-cheese chicken quesadilla ($7.09, 550 calories). It features lots of grilled chicken, queso blanco, cheddar and a smoked cheese blend, along with a roasted tomato salsa. So good! It’s the perfect size for sharing as an appetizer or a meal for one.

For one of my meals, I had the “Chipotle Chicken Club Flatbread” ($7.09, 490 calories). It’s grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese and a chipotle mayo, all wrapped up taco-like in a grilled flatbread. This dish really hit the spot. Adding a flavor like chipotle or garlic to your mayo means you can use a lot less without sacrificing flavor. And this mix works on so many levels. Fresh veggies, just the right amount of bacon. So good!

My partner in dine picked the “Avocado Grilled Cheese” ($7.29, 930 calories). And yes, that’s more calories than my decadent sounding flatbread. But remember, while avocado is dense in calories, it’s a lot different than the cheese, or bacon calories. This sandwich is two toasted sourdough slices with an American/firehouse cheese blend, bacon, smoked tomato spread and smashed avocado in between.

While the taste is undeniable, I think visually the sandwich would look more appealing if instead of smashed, the avocado was sliced. Just throwing that out there.

For my other meal, I had the “Super Green Caesar Chicken” wrap ($8.59, 600 calories). It’s grilled chicken, romaine, spinach, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, parmesan crisps and a Caesar dressing. What’s funny is that I didn’t realize how much grilled chicken I was eating until right now. It was all dressed so differently.

This dish especially stands out as the wrap is much thinner than my earlier flatbread, but just as tasty. This wrap had a crunch that was simply amazing. Another great experience.

My friend had the “Turkey Bacon Ranch” sandwich ($7.99, 560 calories). It features sliced turkey, bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, swiss cheese and a lite ranch dressing on ciabatta bread. A work of art that earned rave reviews. This one’s a must try! I highly recommend it.

It’s not just the main course that’s on the healthy side. We experienced some awesome sides, including the all-new “Maple Kissed Sweet Potatoes” ($1.79, 120 calories), the “Jalapeño Corn” ($1.79, 120 calories) and the “Kale & Apple Slaw” ($0.99, 130 calories).

I would have liked a little more maple glaze on the roasted sweet potatoes, but tasty, nonetheless. The charred corn also had some chipotle mayo with fresh lime. Interesting and very good. But the slaw earns top praise for these sides. Who knew kale could be so good?

Service is quick and friendly. There is both indoor and outdoor seating and the establishment is well equipped for “to go” orders. If you’re looking for a healthy alternative while on the go, this is one of the best options on Marco Island. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Tropical Smoothie Cafe