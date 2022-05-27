‘Watts for Dinner’: The Sen – Thai flavors and noodles galore

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is The Sen Asian Noodle Bar located in the former Pei Wei restaurant along Restaurant Row in Freedom Square, on Collier Boulevard. “Sen” or noodles are in abundance here, as is sushi and many of your favorite Thai dishes.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the chicken dumplings ($8), “Shrimp in a Blanket” ($10) and a sushi roll.

More:‘Watts for Dinner:’ Tropical Smoothie Café – A healthier on the go alternative

The dumplings come steam or fried. We picked the latter. So delish. The blankets look more like Mexican taquitos. Inside is a mix of shrimp and chicken. It’s served with a plum sauce. This dish actually tastes better with soy.

The “Jungle Roll” ($16) features tempura shrimp, asparagus and cream cheese and are topped with sweet plantains. Yes! Plantains! It may sound like a crazy combination, but this is an amazing roll. One of the best I’ve ever had. I highly recommend this dish.

For my main entrée, I had the “Spaghetti Drunken” ($17). It features noodles, onion, green beans, tomato and basil leaves. And it’s fantastic. You can get beef, pork chicken (my selection), shrimp (for a dollar more), veggie or tofu (for a dollar less). I’ve enjoyed many Thai basil dishes in my career, and not one of them featured noodles – until now. And this was pure perfection. I highly recommend this dish too. Superb!

More:‘Watts for Dinner:’ From noodles to fried chicken, Tokyo Thai Sushi delivers

My dining companion selected the more traditional red curry dish with chicken (same pricing and protein options as mine). It comes filled with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, Thai herbs, coconut milk and basil leaves. He ordered it mild but it came a little spicier than expected. Otherwise, solid reviews.

The staff is super friendly. The setting is very much like it was in its former life. It was fairly crowed on this night and we wish this great new addition to South Naples the best of luck. And for you, happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

The Sen Asian Noodle Bar