Cheap Eats: Wawa knows breakfast and convenience

It’s officially summer, and the return of Cheap Eats.

There are so many ways to tackle breakfast. At home it can be as easy as toast or cereal or a full-on meal with eggs, bacon, sausage and hash browns. Similarly, breakfast out typically is either sit down for a big breakfast at Hoots, Doreen’s, Red Rooster or the like; or, if you are in a hurry, hit the drive-thru at McDonalds or Burger King.

I have found some middle ground with today’s installment. While it may not be as quick as staying in your car, the quality is much better and there are tons of options to get you going in a rush. Wawa, yes, the gas station, has a huge breakfast lineup. And if you download their app, you can order and schedule your pickup, pay in advance or at the store, walk in to get it (along with other essentials) or ask for curbside pickup.

Wawa has eggs, sausage, hash browns and oatmeal; and you can get it on a waffle, croissant, tortilla, bagel or hoagie roll or skip the bread and choose a bowl. And even at lunchtime, you can still order breakfast or a combination of breakfast and lunch. And after 4 p.m., you can now get burgers (it’s new).

And if you don’t want to order on your phone, there are screens inside where you can customize your order – just like the app—without worrying of a human is writing it down correctly.

Back to breakfast. During a recent visit, I ordered the egg omelet with American cheese, with applewood smoked bacon on panini bread ($6.59). In customizing it, I also added chipotle mayo. Yum! The bacon was cooked to perfection. The egg, fluffy, cheesy and delicious. And the bread is the perfect substitute for toast. Full confession, I’ve had this same sandwich on a hoagie roll. If you’re a fan of bread, go in that direction; otherwise, I prefer the panini.

My dining companion has a croissant with egg, cheese and a chorizo patty ($3.84, you can also get a traditional sausage patty, loose sausage or bacon). This one’s just slightly spicier. It earned rave reviews. He also ordered the cinnamon oatmeal with an optional side of craisins ($2.89 for the medium). Delish! And a side of that bacon ($1.99, because I talk about it so much). Life is better with bacon!

We both had the hash brown patty. It’s very similar to McDonalds. Just so you know.

If you’re looking for a new way to have breakfast on the go, Wawa is definitely a great way to go. And just wait to you see the non-traditional breakfast items, like turkey! Happy eating!

