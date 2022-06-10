‘Watts for Dinner’: Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market – a true island experience

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market on Marco Island. This is our first visit because, I say with no small amount of shame, I was unaware they had food from a kitchen or prepared dishes. All these years and all these reviews. I guess it’s true you learn something new every day.

There are so many gourmet foods to browse in the market. There were also freshly made seafood salads, frozen desserts, the day’s fresh catch. Speaking of … the smell can overwhelm just a bit for the first few minutes. But the shopping experience is so worth it.

We left with some crab cakes ($6.99 each). They come from the display case, made in house, and with the instructions to sauté for two to three minutes. We did! And they results were both beautiful and heavenly to taste. Just look at the photo!

We also bought some Divina giant white gourmet beans ($11.99 pound). Prepared in oil with some seasoning and other ingredients; we served them cold and these were some really great beans.

We also purchased some lobster salad ($49.99 lb., yes, you read that right, it’s lobster!). The rolls were complimentary, as well as a couple of fresh lemons. This was the best dish of the night. I highly recommend this salad. If you’re looking for a lobster meal that’s more than the main course and some melted butter, this is a real winner. I highly recommend this dish. Worth every penny.

We also took home another star of the night, a shrimp and scallop tortellini salad ($15.99 lb.). Beautiful, large Gulf shrimp, bite sized multi-colored pastas and the perfect blend to compliment. You can also buy the shrimp as peel and eat.

We had wanted to try the coconut mango tilapia, just the name makes the mouth water. Unfortunately, it was not part of the day’s catch. Next time! I hope!

Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market has friendly service, great products and fresh seafood. It’s a real island treasure. Happy shopping and happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

