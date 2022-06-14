Birds of Paradise: Historical Museum presents the feathered friends of South Florida

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) is hosting a new exhibit, “Birds of Paradise: The Birds of South Florida and the Everglades,” featuring oil paintings and mixed media works by artist Inez Hudson.

The exhibit runs June 28 through Oct. 1, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. There will be an opening reception from 4:30 until 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Hudson’s artwork is in private collections throughout the U.S. and abroad. Her shorebirds paintings range from the ethereal in her painting of a snowy egret titled “On the Rocks,” to the whimsical in her painting of a pelican taking a dive into the water over a “no diving” sign.

Hudson describes herself as a playful perfectionist. “Art allows me to visually express my love of life and the natural beauty all around,” she said. She says that she particularly enjoys painting live at events and outdoors where the light, sounds and scents around her have an effect on the final piece.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is accessible for those who need it.

For information, visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

