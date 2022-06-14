Cheap Eats: Unique grilled cheeses to melt your heart

Will Watts

It’s probably no surprise that we’re featuring a Cheap Eats from a mall food court. But this one gets an A for originality. Their menu is comprised mostly of grilled cheese. You got to love that.

Planet Grilled Cheese in Coastland Center Mall in Naples promises to serve only the best ingredients, and that includes artisan breads and premium cheeses.

My dining companion decided to try one of the signature melts. The “Simple Melt” ($5.49) features American, cheddar and provolone cheeses. You can choose white or wheat bread. And you can add chicken or bacon for a slight upcharge.

It may be simple, but this melt is amazing. I had one the next day. Lots of cheese, but not too much. This place knows the sweet spot.

On the day of our initial visit, I had the “Healthy Delight” ($6.99). It features mozzarella, feta, organic baby spinach, tomatoes and red onions. You can also choose your bread and any extras you might want to add. It’s also pure artwork.

It may be on the healthy side, but this sandwich is still tasty. I love it!

On the unique end, Planet Grilled Cheese offers a “Mac N Melt” featuring, you guessed it, macaroni and cheese. They also have a “Mozz Stick Melt” sandwich featuring those yummy and deep-fried mozzarella cheese sticks and the three cheeses from the “Simple Melt.” You also have a line of chicken melts, including “Chicken Bacon Ranch,” “Spicy Buffalo,” the “Fried Chicken Melt” and the “Ultimate Club.”

The eatery also features “Mozz Sticks” the traditional way; fries (regular or loaded) and onion rings. You can also get white cheddar mac or organic tomato soup. After all, what’s grilled cheese without something to dip it in. In addition to soft drinks, tea and lemonade, you can pick from frosted lemonades or natural smoothies (made with real 100 percent fruits). Happy eating and drinking!

