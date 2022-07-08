‘Watts for Dinner’:  Mi Mercado has all the Latin flavors you crave

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Mi Mercado Foods, an unassuming little store just off Tamiami Trail in East Naples.

Inside you’ll find a wide variety of “Mexican, Central American and Caribbean products.” You’ll also discover fresh-baked breads and pastries and most importantly, for the purposes of writing this column, “delicious food with a homemade touch.”

And that’s not all! Behind the store, they’re grilling up tacos and serving papusas too! What are papusas you ask? A thick griddle cake or flatbread from El Salvador and Honduras with cheese inside and often served topped with meat. So good!

We took home more than a couple of night’s meals from the market. We started night one with some chicken taquitos, six in all. These are chicken in a tightly rolled tortilla that are deep fried. Crispy and delicious.

Also, on night one, we had the pork and potatoes in a red chile sauce. Big chunks of potato and tender chunks of lean pork. The sauce was mild enough with just a hint of spicy. We served this with some Mexican-style rice we also picked up in the market. It was more than enough for two hungry guys

On night two we had the pork and potatoes in the green tomatillo sauce. This one was a bit spicier. I liked it a lot, but it was a little too much for my dining companion.

I also picked up some spaghetti while there. It was a huge serving, another whole meal for both of us. The pasta and sauce were amazing, as was the sliced sausage.

It’s a small store. But the people who work there are super friendly and efficient. And the best part, we got all of this, and some laundry detergent, for less than $55. Can’t beat that. Three meals for two! We’ll be back for more. Not only is it amazing food, but it’s also an inflation buster!

Their website summed up Mi Mercado best: “We are a small Latin market with a big heart!” Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Mi Mercado