Center for the Arts welcomes trio of new exhibitions

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Center for the Arts’ July features include “Watercolorists” in the Lauritzen Gallery and the work of Paul Gower in Rush Gallery.

The watercolors will feature work from Art Center teaching artists Diane Reed Eiler, Hannah Ineson and Edythe Newbourne as well as work from other local artists George Morissette and Grace Herr.

Artist Paul Gower’s “Naples Series” work uses mixed media – oil pastel, graphite and charcoal on paper or canvas – to show his love for gestural mark making that he uses to create organic shapes and forms.

A Naples resident and native of Troy, New York, Gower is a mixed-media artist whose passion for the “drawn line” is the foundation of his abstract contemporary art with a focus of a “non-representational vision of the human body and it’s shapes and form.”

Also this month, La Petite Galerie features work done by the budding young artists of St. Marks’ preschool. These young artists created art that depicted their favorite books for this show.

A gallery reception is slated for 5:30 p.m., July 12.