‘Watts for Dinner’: Unique combos highlight Capri Fish House visit

Our next dining destination is Capri Fish House on the beautiful – and during the summer, extremely peaceful – Isles of Capri.

We arrived just before 4 p.m., therefore all our selections came from the lunch menu. Dining is only available in the outdoor covered cabana, which can be challenging with the summer heat. But we were fortunate that a storm was rolling in on this day, along with a nice breeze along the waterside dining area.

From the “Appetizahs” menu, things got off to a creative start with the “Mussels or Clams Marinara” ($14.99). We selected the clams, and it’s just as described. Surprisingly this was one of the better marinara sauces I’ve had. And I eat at a lot of Italian restaurants. The dish is beautiful, tasty and fun to eat. I give it high marks. It’s a must try that I highly recommend.

From the “Pasta Pleasures” portion of the menu, I selected the “Steak Pizzaiola” ($20.99). It’s sauteed filet steak strips with garlic, tomato and basil over pasta. Mainly, I just wanted more of that wonderful marinara.

The steak was super tender, tasty and plentiful. The pasta was fettucine. Perhaps a tad overcooked, but still very satisfying. I will order this again.

From the “Sneak Peaks: Dinner at Lunch” portion of the menu, my trusty dining companion ordered the “Broiled Seafood Casserole” ($21.99). It features assorted seafood broiled in a “delicate lemon butter sauce” and served with rice and vegetables. This dish was a work of art. He reports that the flavors blended well, the veggies were nice and crisp, the spinach was a nice touch. The shrimp were a bit overcooked and it could have used a little more lemon flavor but tasty overall.

Capri Fish House has a very down-home Florida feel. The staff is very friendly. And while you wait on your food, you can count the dollars and destinations plastered on the wall. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Capri Fish House