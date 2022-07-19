Cheap Eats: Lake Park Diner a modern, healthy take on casual eating

Will Watts

Cheap Eats are subjective. It’s not just about finding the best price for an item; it’s about finding a fair price based on the quality of said item.

With that said, our next stop is Lake Park Diner. And trust us when we say, nothing that comes to your mind with the word “diner” can be associated with this one. This is an eatery for the modern world.

“We crafted what we consider to be the future of casual dining … a casual eatery that focuses on quality and sustainable products, putting both your health, and our environment first. We believe that when you go grab a quick bite to eat, you shouldn't have to feel guilty about it afterwards.”

That’s how the diner’s website describes the eatery, “The Diner with a Conscience.”

“We don't believe in the use of steroids, antibiotics, hormones, or GMOs in any of our food. We source the best, most sustainable and organic products when possible to meet the standard for our menu.”

I started off with an infused lemonade ($5). You can add up to two flavors at $.50 each. I picked strawberry. Yum! One of the best lemonades I’ve ever had.

I also had the “​Lake Park Burger” ($16.50). It features sautéed onions, raclette cheese, applewood bacon, organic baby arugula, garlic aioli and a dill pickle spear. Just look at that bacon! (See photo.) This is a long way from a Whopper! And with half the guilt.

I also had the “Truffled Parmesan Shoestring” fries. Crispy and delicious, but I take issue with the shoestring description. If these are shoestring, then so is McDonalds’ fries.

My dining companion had the “Pimento Chicken Panini” ($13.50). It features buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon jam, organic baby arugula, provolone and grilled sourdough. It’s a work of art and doesn’t taste too bad either.

He enjoyed the roasted sweet potatoes as his side.

For his drink, the “Hemp Hibiscus” ($5). It has organic hemp and hibiscus tea, muddled raspberries, simple syrup and hemp seeds. Refreshing!

For a unique, healthier approach to lunch or dinner enjoy the diner of the future. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Lake Park Diner