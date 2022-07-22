‘Watts for Dinner’: Foxboro has all your New England favorites and more

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Foxboro Sports Tavern in East Naples. From the décor to the menu, Foxboro is a New England destination that just so happens to be located here in Southwest Florida.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “S.W. Florida Quesadilla” ($15). It’s made with a flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and peppers and the menu says it’s served with salsa and sour cream. The salsa is more like Pico. These are some thick quesadillas. Lots of ingredients. Loved the taste of the chicken.

For my meal, I added a bowl of “Tailgate Chili” ($10, add cheese and/or onions for $.50 more each). It was served with Ritz crackers (is that a New England thing?). This was a first for me, but I went along, and it was amazing. I’ll be doing this at home from now on. I know, I missed my chance for the New England Clam Chowder. True. But not a big chowder fan.

For my entrée, I was only considering dishes from the “Maine” events portion of the menu. That’s the fish fry, shepherd’s pie, or meatloaf. I quickly dismissed the fish, because, for one: I eat it all the time, and, for two: There was a replenishing policy in effect on this day. I can’t be trusted when large amounts of food are available.

The other two dishes are very similar in ingredients, so I asked my server which way I should go. And let me just say, don’t do this unless you are prepared to heed the advice. It’s just not good form to ask and then go a different direction. And let me tell you, the wait staff advice is coming from a much better-informed position than your own opinion.

She selected the meatloaf ($18). It comes with mashed potatoes, gravy, and the veggie of the day, which was steamed broccoli. It also comes with this neat little French bread roll. I grew up on ketchup meatloaf, not gravy meatloaf, so I considered getting it on the side; but decided to let it come as intended. In all the years I’ve been eating meatloaf, it’s been ketchup or gravy. So, I wasn’t prepared for what I got. Unless I’m badly mistaken, this meatloaf was cooked with ketchup as a binding agent AND topped with gravy. Interesting. Not bad.

My dining companion opted for a bowl of the French onion soup ($10). The flavor was heavy on the cooking sherry side, and there was lots of cheese.

He also selected the “Shake ‘N Bake Berkshire Pork Chop” ($19), an 8 oz, boneless Heritage Berkshire pork chop lightly breaded and “oven baked.” It comes with mashed potatoes, the veggie of the day and a side of gravy. This was a big chop, and it looked more deep fried than oven baked. But I doubt you’ll be disappointed.

Foxboro Sports Tavern features homemade potato chips, fried pickles, zucchini spears, wings of every flavor and so much more. It’s a great place to meet a friend or watch the game. And the service is top notch. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

