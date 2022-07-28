Readers Theatre, Playmakers Lab coming to Arts Center Theatre

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Arts Center Theatre is kicking off the Readers Theatre program on Aug. 7, launching the inaugural season for the new theatre venture at Marco Town Center, a new branch of the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Readers Theatre, sometimes referred to as “Playwrights Theatre,” offers an opportunity for local writers to workshop their original work in front of a live audience. These plays are presented without sets, props or costumes, allowing the writers words and the interpretations of the actors to tell the story. Most importantly the audience is encouraged to offer feedback.

More:Cheap Eats: Another trip to the islands, followed by a Taco Tuesday

The three different programs, free to the public, will begin on Aug. 7, when audiences will be treated to “Paradise and Mr. Prince,” written by local playwright Mitch Eli. This play is a love letter to Marco Island and features some of the same characters from the writer’s first production on the island in 2020.

On Aug. 14, theater lovers will discover a trio of short one-act plays written by playwrights Alice Costello, Leslie Sanderson and MaryAnn Clavin.

Closing out the Readers Theatre program on Aug. 21 writer Kristyn Estes will present “The Swingset,” a light-hearted comedy promising to have you laughing aloud.

All plays for the Readers Theater program will have a start time of 3 p.m. at the Arts Center Theatre. RSVP for your free tickets at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

Arts Center Theatre to host special performance featuring children

Marco Island Center for the Arts “Playmakers Lab,” in its second year on the schedule of Children’s Summer programs, will offer a special performance at the Arts Center Theatre located in Marco Town Center. This program provided 10 students ages 9-13 with the opportunity to learn about theater and write their own plays.

Playmakers Lab is modeled after the 52nd Street Project in New York City. Children’s summer programs are supported by a grants from the Marco Island Community Fund of the Collier Community Foundation, United Church of Marco Island, Marco Island Foundation for the Arts, Marco Island Sunrise Rotary, Marco island Noontime Rotary, Marco Island Shell Club and the State of Florida, Division of Art and Culture and many generous individual donors.

The Playmakers Lab, led by playwright, director, and theatre artist, Chris Dayett, focuses on exploration in storytelling and performance. Participants learn the basic elements of storytelling, character development and playwriting in the first week. In the second week, participants learn directing, designing, and marketing for theatre, culminating in a staged reading of their original play.

The special performance of these original plays is open to the public and the community is encouraged to attend at 6 p.m., Friday, July 22, as the first event held at the new Arts Center Theatre in Marco Town Center.

More:Center for the Arts welcomes trio of new exhibitions

Call Marco Island Center for the Arts, 239-394-4221, to RSVP for this event as seating is limited.