‘Watts for Dinner’: Fin to hoof – Bistro keeps it fresh

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Fin Bistro on Marco Island. Among the specialties listed on the restaurant’s website, “the preparation of fresh local and regional fin fish and shellfish. As well as local produce, meats, cheeses and dairy from area farmers and farms. We order, butcher and cook all our fresh catch each and every day so much so that we are closed on Sunday’s when we cannot have fresh fish brought in!” Speaking of the website, the menu and the prices are outdated. It seems nothing can keep up with inflation.

Things got off to an appetizing star with the “Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio” ($18). It features truffle goat cheese, dry tomato, crispy capers and lemon arugula. For the uninitiated, Carpaccio is a dish of meat or fish, thinly sliced or pounded thin, and served raw. And it is not something I would have ordered. Especially beef. But that’s why I bring a guest. Surprise!

I asked, why did you order this? I don’t know, he replied. But we both agreed to try it. And it was good if you don’t think about it.

Having awakened my bloodlust, I was eyeing the Wagyu burger. It comes with house smoked bacon, aged cheddar, bleu cheese, tomato pepper jam and arugula on a toasted brioche. But I was also eyeing the sliders ($18) in the appetizers section, with Vermont sharp cheddar, bistro bread and butter pickles and garlic aioli.

Ultimately, and after discussing it with my server, I went with the sliders and added the fries ($7). Score! These baby burgers were amazing. The bread was super fresh. And the lesser/simpler toppings allowed the flavor of the beef to shine. Love it!

And let’s talk about those fries. A full plate for just $7. The cut and taste were like McDonalds, but you couldn’t get that many fries from the clown for the same price. Which is funny when you think about it. I shared with the table and we still didn’t finish. And we’re big eaters (as you know by now).

My dining companion opted instead for the sesame crusted tuna ($37) featuring pickled ginger, cucumber, shiitake mushrooms, wild greens and a soy-mustard emulsion along with a side of jasmine rice. Think of this dish as a dissected sushi roll. High grade tuna and a multitude of flavors that blend well together. The mushroom was especially flavorful.

And just a word about our server. We didn’t have a reservation so we sat at a high-top in the bar area. She tended the bar and at the same time took great care of us. And proclaimed that she loves her job. I can say this. Her attitude and her spirit were top notch. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Fin Bistro