Cheap Eats: Cracker Barrel – Not perfect or pretentious. Just delicious.

Will Watts

Correspondent

One of my favorite Cheap Eats is Cracker Barrel. They dot the interstate throughout the South and have a few locations here in Florida. For this review, we stopped at the one located near Collier Boulevard and I-75.

One of the things that make it my favorite stop is that you can have breakfast at any time during the day. The other thing, meatloaf! And that’s what I had. It comes with two sides ($10.99) or three ($12.19). Unbelievable pricing. Especially when you consider you’re eating off real dishes, delivered by a server, in a nice dining room. And yes, these portions are huge!

The meatloaf combines tomatoes, onions and green peppers. For my sides, I selected mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. And if that wasn’t enough, the meal comes with your choice of corn muffins or biscuits. That’s the toughest choice you’ll have to make here. Tip: Just don’t. Ask for both instead. Usually, you’ll get it.

This is entire meal is the closest thing I can get too homemade. Not perfect. Not pretentious. Just delicious.

My dining companion had the stuffed cheesecake pancake breakfast ($11.89). You get two buttermilk pancakes stuffed with cheesecake-like filling topped with strawberries and powdered sugar. You also get two eggs, cooked your way and choice of meat. Crazy! Right!?

This meal earned high marks. And I had to take two photos just to get it all in.

Breakfast all day and lunch all day?

Yes, there are other places that serve breakfast all day. iHop and Waffle House come to mind, as does Denny’s – too few and far between here. Limited breakfast items are also available at McDonalds.

But did you know? At Sonic you can get any menu item all day long? Sure, that means you can have breakfast anytime. But it also meals you can have a burger at 7 a.m. if you want. And yes, sometimes I do.

And what else do all these locations have in common? They’re all well-priced. Happy eating!

If you go

Cracker Barrel