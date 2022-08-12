‘Watts for Dinner’: Marco Prime is pure saucy perfection!

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is the exquisite Marco Prime, located in the Marco Walk Plaza.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Seared Jumbo Scallops” ($21). It features a corn truffle cream, caramelized leeks, stir-fried broccolini with gremolata.

This dish is a work of art, from the sear marks to the greens. The taste is amazing. Fresh! Perfectly cooked. The only thing missing from this dish is more scallops – there are only two. I guess that’s why it’s on the small plates’ menu.

Also on that menu, the lobster mac and cheese ($24). But it feels huge. Probably because it’s so naughty. This dish features a smoked gouda sauce that’s too die for. If I’m ever on death role, expect to be getting a call from the state of Florida Marco Prime. In other words, I highly recommend this dish.

Also on that list, and from the house specialties menu, is the “Sirloin Diana” ($34), enjoyed by my dining companion. It is peppercorn encrusted with a Boursin cheese potato cake, broccolini, mushrooms and a mustard and shallot brandy cream sauce. This is one piece of beef that’ll never need steak sauce. Pure perfection!

Marco Prime features both outdoor and indoor seating and bar areas. Inside, dining space is very roomy, with added seating on the other side of the restaurant.

There was lots of staff on the day of our visit. And that’s great to see in today’s climate. The wait crew checked on us often. The meal could have been paced a little better, but we have come to expect extra wait times when dining early. I think the kitchen sees it as the calm before the storm. Just my opinion.

Whether you are looking for nice happy hour, causal or fancy meal, you won’t be disappointed with Marco Prime. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Marco Prime