‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s Grill – New digs, same great tastes

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is an old favorite AND a new destination. Cocomo’s Grill has left their longtime digs at 945 N. Collier Blvd., moving just up the road to Marco Town Center (1069 N. Collier Blvd.).

The décor is similar to the former locale. When you walk in, there’s the bar and high-top tables. To the left is outdoor seating, that’s new! Isolated and to the right is the main dining room.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Spicy Crab Rolls” ($15) and the “Chicken Satays” ($8).

The rolls are described as “wonton pastry filled with crab meat and cream cheese then lightly fried; served with sweet chili glaze and a key lime beurre blanc sauce.” It looks like egg rolls cut into two, standing up on the plate making a delicious Stonehenge of food.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Marco Prime is pure saucy perfection!

More:Cheap Eats: Earning your just desserts

The cream cheese is hard to detect, but the sweet glaze and the dipping sauce are quite yummy! This was probably the best dish of the night.

A close second was the other appetizer. They’re described as “strips of chicken breast that have been skewered and marinated in soy, ginger and brown sugar then grilled and garnished with cilantro oil, siracha and peanuts; served with a soybean peanut sauce.”

I actually prefer them without the sauce. Fun to eat, super moist and delicious.

For my main entrée, I had one of the specials of the night, the pot roast with mashed potatoes ($15). I love beef roast! And the mashed potatoes were excellent. As was that bit of garlic bread. If I had to complain, it would be about the gravy or as I like to call it, liquid salt. I’m thinking it was a mistake and not a choice, given our past experiences here.

My dining companion has the “Mongolian” dish ($20). It traditionally comes with beef. Or you can have it at Cocomo’s with chicken. Yum! The meat is marinated in soy vinaigrette then “wok-seared with dried red chilis, green onions, hoisin sauce and siracha; topped with rice noodles.”

You can pick a side from the list. And it comes with your choice of a house or Cesar; as did mine.

By the way, the Cesar here might be small but it’s mighty. One of the best on the island.

The “Mongolian” dish is just one of the many standouts that demonstrate the many influences that make up this restaurant’s menu. Additionally, if you catch something, they’ll cook it for you.

Always great service and smiling faces. We wish Cocomo’s Grill much success with the move. Happy eating!

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

More:Grab a taste of summer, while you still can

More:Yum or yuck! The fabs and the fails in Southwest Florida’s fast food

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Cocomo’s Grill