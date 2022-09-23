Ready to laugh? Island Theater Company and Arts Center Theatre have you covered

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Island Theater Company (ITC) kicks off its season with some comedy, staging “37 Postcards” written by Michael McKeever and directed by Kay Mayr, ITC’s upcoming season. And the Arts Center Theatre will be presenting a monthly series of stand-up comedy nights beginning Oct. 15.

ITC’s ‘37 Postcards’

The play tells the story of Avery Sutton and his eccentric, dysfunctional family. “After years of traveling abroad he is happy to return to the comfort of his home in Connecticut,” reads the description. “Unfortunately, almost nothing is as he remembered it. The entire house is tilted at a distinct angle, the dog hasn't been fed in five years, and Avery's grandmother, who everyone thought was dead, is still alive and kicking.”

Forced to either accept the oddities of his family, or leave them behind, “37 Postcards” suggests that you can, in fact, go home again. You just never know what you're going to find.

The cast includes Ron Trebilcock as Avery Sutton, Cindy Sepich as Evelyn Sutton, John Moulton as Stanford Sutton, Cindy Hile is Aunt Ester, Beth Puls as Gillian Moore and Judy Daye as Nana.

Evening performances are 7:30, and there’s also a Sunday 2:30 matinee. The show will be Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 21-23, 28-30 and Nov. 4-6.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoots) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday or online at islandtheatercompany.com. They can also be purchased at the door prior to each show. Tickets are $30.

Group tickets are available. To reserve seats for a group of 10 or more, call the Box Office at 239-394-0080 to make a reservation and receive a discount off per ticket and reserved seating.

Performing for grand opening

ITC will be performing at the City of Marco Island grand opening at Veterans Park event Nov. 12 and back in January with their “7th Annual Singin’ Broadway.”

For additional information visit islandtheatercompany.com, call 239-394-0080, or send an email to: info@islandtheatercompany.com.

Comedy at the Arts Center Theatre

The Arts Center Theatre, the recently acquired venue at the Marco town Center, will present a series of stand-up comedy nights beginning Saturday, Oct. 15.

“This is something we thought about the moment we signed the lease,” said Charlie Blum, chairman of the Arts Center Theatre Committee. “We’re excited that Larry Venturino, a comic and producer who resides in Southwest Florida, was able to assemble an outstanding roster of comedians for the series that will run monthly through March of 2023.

“Bringing in a stand-up comedy series, in addition to our previously announced season of plays and musicals, was icing on the cake and more events to come,” said Hyla Crane, the executive director of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and the Arts Center Theatre, commented,

The series will kick off with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 pm. Al Ernst, who has appeared on Comedy Central, Carnival Cruise Lines and MTV will headline both shows. Appearing with Al will be comedians Larry Venturino and George Gilbert.

On Nov. 18, comedian RC Smith (Rachel Ray and Stephen Colbert Show) will headline along with William “Rock the House” Lewis and host Larry Venturino.

Other dates include:

Dec. 18: Larry Venturino, with Aniria Turney, Seetha and Christopher Cowles.

Larry Venturino, with Aniria Turney, Seetha and Christopher Cowles. Jan. 27: Ken Miller with Sean Harper and Larry Venturino.

Ken Miller with Sean Harper and Larry Venturino. Feb. 3: Alex Elkin with Ginger Kelly and Larry Venturino.

Alex Elkin with Ginger Kelly and Larry Venturino. March 10: Jim Florentine with RC Smith and Larry Venturino.

Tickets for the nights of standup comedy are $20 for Marco Island Center for the Arts Members and $25 for non-members with the exception of the evening with Jim Florentine where tickets will be $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Tickets for the comedy series will go on sale at noon, Friday, Sept. 16.

