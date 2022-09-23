Watts for Dinner:’ Jersey Mike’s keeps expanding, and so will your tummy

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Jersey Mike’s Subs, which recently opened a new location at Freedom Square in South Naples and has plans for a Marco Island location (in addition to their established East Naples location on Tamiami Trail).

When choosing from the restaurant’s vast menu, one of the first things you need to ask yourself is … hot sub or cold sub? Then the bread. You can have white, rosemary parmesan or gluten free bread.

For this visit, our first at Freedom Square, I went with the “#7 Turkey and Provolone.” You can get it as a mini ($6.55), regular ($8.75), giant ($16.25), wrap ($8.75) or bowl ($8.75).

You can also add bacon ($1.75), extra cheese ($1.25) or extra meat ($2). Then, it’s topping time. Choose from onions, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, banana peppers, cucumbers, red wine vinegar, an olive oil blend, oregano and/or salt. Or you can just say you’ll have it “Mike’s Way” which auto selects onions, lettuce, tomatoes, vinegar, oil and spices.

I selected the giant, and it was, Mike’s Way, and added pickles and jalapenos. It was a terrific sub. The meat was piled high. Unfortunately, so was the lettuce. Way too much! As was the liquid adds. I picked this sub so I could take part of it home, unfortunately the juices destroyed the bottom layer of bread before I could revisit the sandwich. I suggest you ask for light lettuce, unless you are a huge fan, or unless you want to take it off and make a salad. If you want to take part of the sandwich home, just have the side juiced that you plan to eat now.

My dining companion opted for the “#44 Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak.” It come in regular ($9.50), giant ($16.50), wrap ($9.50) or bowl ($9.50).

The sandwich features Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese with blue cheese dressing along with a chicken cheesesteak. “Our chicken is seasoned with Frank’s Red Hot Sauce while it’s hot on the grill,” the website states. “We add our freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing to create the perfect balance.”

You can add extra cheese ($1.75), extra meat ($2.25) and portabella mushrooms ($1.50).

This sandwich was not as “hot” as we were warned. The sauce and the blue cheese mix for a creamy result. I liked it more than he did.

Jersey Mike’s offers a solid sandwich and a loyal fanbase. And it appears to be growing with each new Southwest Florida location. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Jersey Mike’s Subs