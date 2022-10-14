‘Watts for Dinner:’ New breakfast and lunch offerings astound at La Tavola

Will Watts

This week we’re writing about something new! Our next dining destination is La Tavola. Hey, wait a minute! That’s not new! You might say. While you are correct, the restaurant is not new, now they offer breakfast, and that’s so new! Matter of fact, we dined there on the first week of this offering. That’s how excited we were.

Things started off amazing with the “Nutty Irishman Coffee” ($10). It features Bailey’s, Frangelico and whipped cream! And it’s amazing! There’s also the “Island Coffee” featuring rum and Kahlua, “Italian Coffee” with amaretto and Kahlua and “Keoke Coffee” featuring Kahlua, brandy and crème de cocoa. I’m sensing a theme here. The restaurant also offers mimosas, Bellini’s and Bloody Mary’s.

For my breakfast entrée, I selected the “BLT E” ($13). It’s Applewood smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, and two cage-free eggs on toasted sourdough bread and served with the house potato wedges.

There are so many great things to say about this sandwich. What stood out the most was the salt content. Not too salty and not lacking that vital flavor. So many restaurants either go to far or not far enough. But La Tavola has found the Goldilocks’’ quotient. You don’t necessarily think of arugula on a breakfast sandwich. But that’s another thing that takes this sandwich to another level. The bread was also that perfect amount of buttery and toasty. And you can have the eggs your way! I highly recommend this dish! Absolutely amazing!

My dining companion selected the “Fried Green Tomato Breakfast” ($15). Now that’s a dish you don’t hear about too often, especially in these parts! The dish features two cage-free eggs, lightly breaded fried green tomatoes, baby arugula, Applewood smoked bacon and crispy asparagus.

First off, these were the fluffiest eggs I’ve seen this side of an omelet. And the tomatoes were fried to perfection! He asked for cheese with his eggs and Chihuahua was recommended to him. And it worked perfectly! This dish features a great and unexpected combination of ingredients. And yes, he loved the asparagus. I highly recommend this dish too! Absolute perfection!

What else is on the menu? There’s “Salmon Benedict,” “Chilaquiles Santiago” featuring chorizo, an Irish omelet with corned beef hash, an omelet featuring jumbo gulf shrimp and crabmeat, French toast, pancakes and so much more.

But wait! There’s more! La Tavola has also added lunch! If you’re looking for a lobster roll, fish or chicken sandwich, fresh salads, a “Gouda Burger” or similarly great options, look no further. And the best part, you can still get breakfast through lunch. So, while your friend has eggs, you can have beef sliders, a “Bison Burger” or a “Buffalo Chicken Wrap.” Awesome!

You know what else was perfect? The service. Super friendly and always on point! And the surroundings work as well during the day as they do at night. Although I still get confused exiting the men’s bathroom. Even with a sign clearly posted that it’s a utility room and not the exit!

One note, breakfast and lunch is Wednesday through Sunday only! Get there before 2 p.m. Happy eating!

