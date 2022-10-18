Food Finds: Rush Bowls offers some pep for your step

Will Watts

Correspondent

I love a good acai bowl. I’ve had some great ones at the Marco Island Farmer’s Market (coming back soon!) and at Marco Island’s Summer Day Café.

Recently, I stopped by the newly opened Rush Bowls in South Naples. The Colorado-based chain opened its first Southwest Florida location on Aug. 27.

You can order their flavors as bowls or smoothies in categories like wellness, endurance and destination. I went with wellness, always top of mind, and ordered the “Berry Fresh” bowl, coming in at 280 calories. It features blueberries, strawberries, raspberry juice and frozen yogurt. Toppers include granola, honey and a third of your choice.

Toppers include strawberries, bananas, blueberries, coconuts, almonds, graham crackers, chia seeds, flax seeds, chocolate chips, peanut butter, almond butter and Nutella.

For a little more, you can also add a boost, like kale/spinach, vanilla whey, chocolate whey, soy protein, hangover, energy, multivitamin, antioxidant, matcha, immune support, brainwave, fiber and weight trim.

The bowl was really good. I’m accustomed to more ingredients outside of the blending, but this was a nice change.

My dining companion had the “Yoga” bowl (325 calories). It features mango, pineapple, banana, matcha, your choice of milk and froyo. It also comes with honey, granola and your choice of topper. You can also pay to add a boost.

As reported in the Naples Daily News, owners Pierrette and Rubens Marcellus are also fully involved in community partnerships. Rush Bowls is sponsoring Lely High School's football team this season.

"The national attitude toward eating out seems to be changing as restaurant guests begin to look for healthier, fast options. We not only look to capitalize off of this trend through opening our new Rush Bowls location, but also promote healthy eating in general throughout Naples,” said Rubens in an email. “I truly believe Rush Bowls will be a hit here locally and a great addition to our community.”

Rush on in. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Rush Bowls