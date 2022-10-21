‘Watts for Dinner:’ Meatball sliders! Huge entrées! Joey’s doesn’t disappoint

Will Watts

Do you like pizza? Live on Marco? Then you have undoubtedly been to our next dining destination, Joey’s Pizza & Pasta. I’ve been going for years, yet I always find something new to try.

This visit was no exception. It’s two of my favorite items coupled, Joey’s amazing garlic knots and meatballs. The two combine to make a new appetizer offering, meatball sliders ($12). The knots are garlicky, soft, yet crisp and delicious bread – perhaps the yummiest bread on the island and worth every carb.

For my main entrée, I selected the calzone ($18), which I had never had before – at least at Joey’s. It’s a pizza pocket filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese and your choice of one “topping.” The menu says topping, because you choose from pizza toppings, but the ingredient is on the inside of the pocket. I selected sausage.

The calzone was huge! I had enough for dinner at the restaurant and dinner the following night at home. It was amazingly fresh. So much cheese. And just as good reheated – use the oven, not the microwave.

My dining companion had a longtime favorite of mine, the Doreen’s salad ($21). It features blackened chicken, thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted red peppers and croutons served over Romaine and topped with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Like the calzone, this salad is huge. And it always gets rave reviews.

Before this one, our last visit to Joey’s was July 2021. I mention it because that’s when I had the

spinach lasagna ($21.95), featuring spinach and ricotta cheese layered between pasta topped with plum tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. And even after all this time, I was so tempted to order it again. It’s super tasty and you’ll relish every bite.

During that visit my dining companion had an equally amazing dish, the hot portobella sub ($12.95), featuring the namesake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh mozzarella cheese on garlic bread. Huge, crunchy and delish! Handy enough for lunch; hearty enough for dinner.

And then there’s the pizza. One of my favorites is the white pizza ($23.95), New York traditional hand-tossed thin crust, featuring mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, fresh garlic, olive oil and your choice of broccoli or spinach. We picked the latter. The crust is amazing. The cheese is layered on thick. A great pie. And enough to feed two for dinner.

And let’s not forget dessert. Two recommendations: The tiramisu ($6.95), which we’re told is made on site, and a triple layer chocolate cake ($6.95), which we’re told is not made on site.

Both are solid performers. But the tiramisu is extra special. If you are torn between the two, the tiramisu is the way to go. Light, fluffy and tasty!

Joey’s Pizza & Pasta doesn’t disappoint. The service is always great but this time we had a somewhat overly enthusiastic server. And that’s not a bad thing. It was very refreshing. I hope it’s contagious! Happy eating!

