‘Watts for Dinner:’ Goodland, Crabby Lady remain a top spot to dine

Our next dining destination marked my first visit to Goodland post Hurricane Ian. I read the area was hit fairly hard, but this community has made some quick work in reestablishing a sense of normality.

It was a nice 72 degrees the day we pulled into The Crabby Lady parking lot. The perfect weather to sit outside without worrying about stifling heat. So, imagine my surprise when I got there and the plastic was down on the eating area. And it wasn’t just them, I saw that Cocomo’s had done the same (and many more I’m sure). I’ve seen places roll out the heaters with these temps. For me, 72 is still short sleeves and short pants.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Peel & Eat Shrimp” ($13.99). You get a half-pound of Old Bay-steamed shrimp served hot. There’s just something about having to peel before you eat that whets the appetite. This dish was seasoned to perfection and absolutely perfect! Love it!

For my main entrée – and now’s a good time to say that the restaurant is operating on a limited menu as they recover from the storm – I had the “Crabby Burger” ($16.99). It’s an 8 oz. burger cooked your way and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. You can have mayo, mustard and/or ketchup. It comes with cole slaw or chips.

I’m not sure if it was because of the storm, the way it’s normally cooked and/or my imagination, but this burger tastes like it was cooked outside on a grill with an open flame. It was so much more than I expected. I loved every bite. And the chips were amazing!

My dining companion went with the “Crabby Chicken Sandwich” ($16.99). You can have grilled or blackened chicken breast. It comes on a bun with the same toppings and options as the burger. And it also earned rave reviews.

I sometimes get asked, what was my second choice, when ordering. Even with this limited menu, that was easy. The “Crabby Chicken Salad Wrap” was calling my name. Next time!

The service, like always is exceptional. The down-to-earth crowd can be a plus or a minus, depending on your own demeanor. For me, depends on the day. Let’s just say, if you’re like me, go on a good day.

There’s no other place like Goodland and the same can be said about The Crabby Lady. Happy eating!

