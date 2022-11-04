‘Watts for Dinner’: Taqueria San Julian – Make any day ‘Taco Tuesday’

Will Watts

There’s a lot of great food options along Bayshore Drive in Naples. And even though that area was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, a lot of places are open for business, including this week’s dining destination, Taqueria San Julian.

This tiny unassuming restaurant has some of the best tacos in Southwest Florida. And if you thought the food trucks of Celebration Park had put a dent in their business, you’d be wrong.

It was packed on this Friday evening.

Things got off to an appetizing start with guacamole and chips. The chips were thin and tasted homemade and the guac was fresh and fantastic.

For my entrée, I chose tinga tacos and steak quesadillas. Lots of chicken on the tacos, with optional cilantro and onions and your choice of several salsas – from green, smoky, red (the green salsa is the best).

The chicken has subtle hints of tomato marinate and each taco features two fresh corn tortillas which helps keep them from falling apart.

If you’ve never had the quesadilla here, it’s not served in the same fashion as many restaurants, like a pizza cut into slices. No each quesadilla is taco sized; looks very much like a taco; except for the melted cheese inside. The steak was tender, juicy and cooked to perfection.

My partner in dine picked al pastor tacos and chorizo tacos. Al pastor is one of my favorites; the Mexican version of shawarma spit-grilled meat. The chorizo is just sausage with a distinct red coloring that might make you think it’s extra spicy. It’s not. That color comes from dried, smoked red peppers. Yum!

It is a tight dining room. But everyone is super nice. The restaurant also does a brisk takeout business.

If you want great tacos, Taqueria San Julian is a great choice Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Taqueria San Julian