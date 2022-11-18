‘Watts for Dinner’: Tacos and more in the shadows of the courthouse

Will Watts

Correspondent

I get asked all the time, do you plan your meals in advance? Is it on-the-fly? My answer is yes and yes.

There’s always a plan. But plans can change. Just like with this week’s dining destination.

Here I was early voting, like a good citizen. I rarely go to the Collier County Courthouse. And the complex is so large.

So, I was shuttled to an area to vote that I had never been in before, and that’s when I discovered … Habanero Catering!

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: It’s all good! At Big Al’s Deli

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This place takes up a small corner of the complex. Breakfast and lunch are offered.

From 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., you can have breakfast. Breakfast tacos! OMG! There’s egg and chorizo (spicy sausage) or eggs and bacon or eggs and Spam! You heard that right!

Lunch is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you can have tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, burritos, tortas (Mexican sandwiches) or taco salad.

It was approaching 2 p.m. so the offerings were limited, but I wasn’t going to let this opportunity pass me by.

I ordered six tacos al pastor, and two quesadillas – one chicken and the other al pastor. The two wonderful ladies working the counter were nice enough to wrap the meat, tortillas and toppings separately. When I unpacked later, I discovered cilantro, lime wedges, onions and cucumbers, along with salsa.

The ingredients were fresh. The portions are more than fair and the taste is amazing! My home smelled like a Mexican restaurant that night.

Al Pastor is generally boneless pork shoulder. Very tender. For many restaurants, the cooking style is similar to that of shawarma with a vertical spit-roasting method. In other cases, which I suspect here, the shoulder is cooked in spices to replicate that flavor. No complaints here. Perfectly seasoned pork is always right when I’m in the mood for tacos!

The quesadillas were amazing as well. Very cheesy and perfect for sharing.

Don’t wait until you find yourself having business at the courthouse. Drop by anytime for breakfast, lunch or, like me, dinner to go! Happy eating!

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Taqueria San Julian – Make any day ‘Taco Tuesday’

More:Now You Know: Tree lighting ushers in new and improved Vets Park

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Habanero Catering