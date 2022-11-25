‘Watts for Dinner’: First Watch – A unique creative breakfast/lunch awaits

Will Watts

Our newest dining destination, First Watch, is not on or near Marco Island, yet. But it’s all-over Southwest Florida and growing at a steady pace. And after eating there recently, I was reminded of why. New, creative and delicious offerings in a space known for the standard fare.

Before we jump in, note, many dishes are season and may not always be available, like the “Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast,” or the “gingerbread Spiced Donuts.”

For my breakfast, I ordered the “Pork Green Chile Hash.” It’s hand-shredded pork shoulder with freshly seasoned potatoes, Monterey Jack, fire-roasted green chile sauce and lime crema. It’s topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, house-pickled red onions and cilantro and served with warm wheat-corn tortillas and freshly cut lime.

I picked scrambled eggs and added more Monterey Jack cheese, in keeping with the dish.

This dish is huge! The pork was super lean and tender. The chile sauce is mild, similar to a pork green chile stew. I can’t say enough great things about this dish. Original, delicious and super satisfying.

One of my dining companions went with the “Happy Hippie.” It’s house-roasted sweet potatoes, beets, fresh smashed avocado, arugula, house-pickled red onions, cucumber, lemon tahini dressing and herbed Goat cheese on whole grain artisan toast with a side of lemon-dressed organic mixed greens. So original!

This dish looked amazing and earned high marks. This is especially perfect for the health conscious; like many of the dishes offered here.

My other guest selected the “Barbacoa Breakfast Tacos.” It features seasoned braised beef Barbacoa, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack, lime crema, Cotija cheese, house made pico de gallo and fresh avocado in three wheat-corn tortillas with a side of seasoned black beans. Another winner!

First Watch also offers a “Barbacoa Breakfast Burrito.” It’s the same protein with scrambled cage-free eggs, freshly seasoned potatoes, seasoned black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. It’s wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with red chile hollandaise and topped with lime crema, house made pico de gallo, fresh smashed avocado, Cotija cheese and cilantro.

Then there’s the “Million Dollar Bacon.” Four slices of bacon glazed with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle. Wow!

I highly recommend all the dishes we ate. The quality of the ingredients was top notch. The service was fast and friendly and the coffee kept pouring. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

First Watch