‘Watts for Dinner’: Joey D’s: Come for the fried ravioli, stay for everything else

This week’s dining destination is Joey D’s, Marco Island.

When we stopped in, we had a plan. It was around 4 p.m., we hadn’t had lunch and dinner was within sight. So, we had some appetizing selections inside the restaurant and took home a large pie. Best of both worlds.

First up was the soup of the day. And on this day, it was spinach and sausage. And it was so good! Lots of sausage and a hearty broth highlight this dish. You can have a cup or bowl.

We also selected the Joey D’s appetizer combo ($14.99). It features a little bit of every appetizer on the menu, a good way to get-to-know a restaurant. I wish everyone did this.

There’s fried ravioli (my favorite on the plate, it’s filled with ricotta), “Bangin’” shrimp (and they’re huge), and hot wings (very spicy). It also comes with a generous portion of blue cheese dip and marinara sauce.

We took home a large “Cheesesteak Pizza” ($22.99). It’s a traditional thin and chewy pizza crust topped with Philly steak, onions, peppers and American cheese. And you can have it with or without sauce.

I liked this pizza a lot. Definitely different. Lots of meat and cheese. And I added mustard to one slice, and it was pure heaven.

I still prefer the white pizza from my August 2021 visit, with its cheesy, garlicy goodness. But reviewers can’t eat the same thing all the time.

As a reminder, Joey D’s also has subs. During a previous visit I sampled the eggplant parmigiana ($12.99) from the hot sub’s menu. The bread was chewy and amazing, the sauce was tasty and delicious, and the eggplant was nice and crisp and covered with melted cheese. It is my favorite thing from this restaurant.

Joey D’s also has a wide range of pastas like the “Aglio Olio” ($14.99). You can pick your pasta, then garlic and oil are added. A simple yet satisfying meal.

Is your mouth watering yet? Mine is. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Joey D's